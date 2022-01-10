Brian Sicknick’s brother says he holds former President Donald Trump responsible for the United States Capitol Police officer’s death after January 6th.

Sicknick was among the police officers who defended Congress last year after Trump’s supporters laid siege to the Capitol in a violent attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. Sicknick died shortly after the riot, and while initial reports suggested he was killed by a head injury, the Washington D.C.’s chief medical examiner determined that his death was caused from a combination of strokes he had on January 7th.

Despite the natural circumstances of Sicknick’s death, the fact remains that Trump’s supporters were caught on film attacking him, and his family has demanded investigations into the events of January 6th.

Ken Sicknick, the fallen officer’s older brother, spoke to CNN’s John Berman on Monday, and he was asked for his reflections in the year since Brian’s death.

“[January 6th] changed my view of a lot of things,” Sicknick said. “It changed my view of…the monster that created the situation to begin with. It changed my view of how people react to media events. It’s become quite tribal, whether you’re on one side or the other. It’s opened my eyes to the community out there that is support of law enforcement. It’s opened my eyes to my brothers and Siers in law enforcement and what they do on a daily basis and it gives me much greater appreciation for who they are and what they do every day.”

As Sicknick argued that Trump “created the situation” behind the Capitol riot, Berman rolled footage of the ex-president bragging about the crowd size he had at the Stop the Steal rally that eventually gave way to the violent mob. Asked for his response, Sicknick called Trump a “narcissist,” saying he never heard the former president acknowledge his brother’s death, or the Capitol Police officers who killed themselves following the attack.

“They shortly afterwards committed suicide, and it was directly related to what happened that day. You can’t tell me any different,” Sicknick said. “He’s so blinded by himself that he can’t see what he caused, the pain. I mean, just the damage to the Capitol Building alone, and all he can think about is how many people were at his rally.”

Watch above, via CNN.

