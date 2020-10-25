CNN’s Brian Stelter bashed President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for not taking greater action against the coronavirus and complaining about the media’s focus on the pandemic.

Stelter began his latest Reliable Sources monologue by focusing on Trump’s “lashing out at the press for keeping Covid in the news.” Stelter proceeded to explain all the reasons why the pandemic remains a leading media topic, not the least of which was the outbreak in Vice President Mike Pence’s office.

After that, Stelter ripped Meadows for his interview with Jake Tapper where he said “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

“That is the sound of capitulation by the federal government,” Stelter said. “That is the sound of surrender.”

“Clearly, he doesn’t want the top story to be about sick and dying Americans struggling with a virus out of control in part due to his government’s failures,” Stelter continued as he turned back toward Trump directly. “He is out of touch with where the rest of the country is.”

The CNN host concluded by stressing that the real story beyond Trump’s ongoing media fights is “he is resisting reality” on the pandemic.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]