Brian Stelter Calls Out Source of Trump’s ‘Coup’ Talk: ‘This is Sean Hannity’s Language’

CNN’s Brian Stelter called out President Donald Trump for perpetuating the language of Fox News with his talk of the Mueller probe being a “coup.”

Speaking with Hannity on Thursday, Trump said this: “This was a coup. This was an attempted overthrow of the United States government…This was a coup. This wasn’t stealing information from an office in the Watergate apartments. This was an attempted coup. Like a Third World country. Inconceivable.”

Then on Friday, Trump doubled down on his remarks, telling the NRA conference, “They tried for a coup. Didn’t work out so well. And I didn’t need a gun for that one, did I?”

According to Stelter, all that coup talk is just echoing Hannity.

“This is Sean Hannity’s language,” Stelter said. “This is Fox’s language being perpetuated by the president. We all at this table know that it’s nonsense. I think that’s fair to say.”

He continued on: “We all know a word like ‘coup’ shouldn’t be used in this context. But I do think that the president’s base is in touch with this term because it’s being used for months. And by the time Trump says it, they’ve been hearing it for months on Fox.”

