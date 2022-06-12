Brian Stelter Guest Calls Fox News an ‘Un-Indicted Co-Conspirator in the Violence and Insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th’

CNN contributor Garrett Graff claimed Fox News didn’t air the January 6 Committee’s first televised hearing last week because the network is an “un-indicted co-conspirator” in the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Graff joined CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday — as Brian Stelter broke down how Fox News’ decision not to air the hearing and instead stick with their their usual prime-time lineup as their opinion hosts smeared the hearing in real time. Despite not showing the hearing on their main channel, Fox did air the hearing online and on Fox Business, and the network has announced that it will air the committee’s next hearing on Monday.

After Stelter concluded his recap o Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 hearing insults, he brought Graff and The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott on to discuss the refusal to air. Graff argued that Fox has created a “an alternate set of realities” in a right-wing media ecosystem, the result being that the network “dis-informed and outright lied to their viewers and the American people.”

Graff argued that this poses a threat to democracy because Fox is pushing people towards a “fundamentally different sets of beliefs about what actually happened” on January 6th. He continued:

Fox is step-by-step lying to the American people, night after night, in a way that has torn their viewers from reality. I think that it is not surprising to me that they kept the truth of the Thursday night January 6th committee hearings from their public because I think there’s a very strong argument that Fox News, writ large, is effectively an un-indicted co-conspirator in the violence and insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.

Part of the Thursday hearing consisted of the committee’s argument that Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany and Sean Hannity were connected to the Trump White House’s effort to overturn his election loss. Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt is expected to testify at the committee’s Monday hearing after having criticized the network for minimizing the storming of the Capitol.

Watch above, via CNN.

