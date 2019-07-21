CNN’s Brian Stelter opened Reliable Sources on Sunday with a monologue to emphasize how the media must continue keeping track of President Donald Trump’s racist antics.

As Stelter noted Trump’s continued attacks on Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, he cycled through the president’s numerous race-based controversies. As he conceded that Trump’s track record is “very well known” at this point, Stelter noted how media organizations have been drawing connections lately between Trump’s slams on “the squad” and the numerous examples of his racism from the past.

“The point is clear: there is a pattern going back decades, and with so many examples, it’s kind of easy to forget some of them,” Stelter said. “The pattern is the big story, and the challenge for the press is to show the pattern.”

Stelter acknowledged how often Trump rebukes charges of racism, but continued to say that “journalists have to keep tracking the pattern that goes back decades,” and “it’s not just Democrats that should be questioning that.”

“When we get so focused on the story of the day or the story of the week, I fear that we lose sight of the really big story that’s going on,” Stelter said. “Telling congresswomen to go back to where they came from is racist, but it’s a part of something much bigger that’s going on.”

Watch above, via CNN.

