CNN’s Brian Stelter found it interesting that State Department’s “anti-climactic” investigation of Hillary Clinton didn’t have a bigger splash in the media.

Stelter used a portion of Reliable Sources to address the news that the State Department’s probe of Clinton’s email scandal reportedly found that “there was no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.” The report is a let-down for conservatives who spent years attacking Clinton over the server scandal, and to that point, Stelter said “right-wing media was going on about this for years, but this, to me, sounds like a Friday night news dump.”

“Why is this not getting more airtime?” Stelter asked. “Yes, there were some headlines and TV segments, but this feels like a very anti-climactic end to a story that’s been raging for years.”

When Stelter brought the subject for his panel to discuss, New York Magazine‘s Olivia Nuzzi figured that the development wasn’t “particularly surprising,” and that “it’s also not a particularly exciting story for people right now.”

“It’s kind of like the correction never gets as much attention as the initial story,” Nuzzi explained. “Anybody who’s ever been written about in a way that’s not accurate can attest to that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

