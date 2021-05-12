MSNBC’s Brian Williams took a clear shot at Senator Ron Johnson Tuesday night, suggesting that the Wisconsin Republican was working on behalf of the Russian government but charitably adding that Johnson might not be aware of it.

At issue was Senator Johnson’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight just hours earlier, in which he derided Covid-19 vaccinations for children. Johnson told Fox News host Tucker Carlson, “People ought to respect other peoples freedom and liberty in their ability to choose whether or not to get vaccinated,” and shared his concern about “them trying to push it on children, who, let’s face it, they aren’t in a position of informed consent. We do need to recognize that this is not a fully approved vaccine.”

Following the playing of the clip of Johnson making those comments, Williams turned to his guest, pediatrician Dr. Irwin Redliner to react, but not before he questioned Senator Johnson’s loyalty to the United States.

“Doctor, I know really smart, educated, substantial people who believe him to be a witting or an unwitting asset of Russia—who would sound a lot like that—in American society,” Williams stated, to Dr. Redliner’s audible groan in reaction to the Johnson comment.

“The controversy you warned our producers was coming is all right here. What do you say—let’s bypass the senator from Wisconsin—what do you say to American parents?” Williams asked.

“This is exhausting, in a way, because what we’re going to have is not a controversy medically about the efficacy or safety of this vaccine in children, even way lower than nine years of age,” Dr. Redliner explained. “The controversy is going to be stoked by politicians who actually don’t know what they’re talking about, who are bringing up issues that are completely irrelevant to the absolute need, Brian, to get our children vaccinated.”

Dr. Redliner made a clear reference to Senator Johnson here as the example of a politician who doesn’t know what they are talking about.

Johnson has been a frequent target of derision on MSNBC. Joe Scarborough has referred to the Wisconsin Republican as “Brick Tamland,” which is the name of the dimwitted weatherman character played by Steve Carrell in Anchor Man.

