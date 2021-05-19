With the confidence that may only come with an entitled child of a former New York City mayor, Andrew Giuliani held a press conference Tuesday in lower Manhattan to discuss his candidacy for Governor with the Statue of Liberty positioned perfectly behind him for news cameras to capture.

The briefing was not without a few hitches, however, which caught the attention of CNN New Day anchor Brianna Keilar, who thoroughly mocked the son of Rudy Giuliani and his bid for New York state’s highest office, and the rather thin political resume which he brings to the campaign.

In a segment that was more curious in tone than mean-spirited, Keilar opened by alerting viewers to the numerous scandals Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing as a new gubernatorial election nears, citing the nursing home reporting controversy and numerous sexual harassment accusations that hang over Cuomo’s legacy.

But it was Andrew Giuliani’s bona fides—or lack thereof—that drove the nearly six-minute segment.

Case in point? “Now Andrew Giuliani, 35 years old, fresh off a stint at golfing buddy and aide to former President Trump, joining two other trump Republicans so far in the race.” Giuliani served as an aide to former President Donald Trump and golfed with him occasionally.

She then launched into something a “greatest” hits of the media event, saying “His press conference was full of doozies, including why despite wanting to be the leader of a state that has more coronavirus deaths than every state except California.”

Viewers then saw a quick selection of clips showing Giuliani explaining why he has no current plans to get the Covid-19 vaccination (and Keilar calling out his misunderstanding of the science), his odd explanation of being in politics for five decades (he is 35 years old after all) and his lawsuit against the Duke golf team for getting kicked off the squad.

But it wasn’t all critical — there was also the archival footage of Andrew Giuliani as a young child mugging for the camera during his father’s inauguration as mayor of New York City way back when to which she responded: ” Pretty cute actually.”

Watch above via CNN.

