CNN’s Brianna Keilar slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for clashing with one of the network’s reporters who pressed him on the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout strategy.

As DeSantis held a press conference on Monday over the ongoing pandemic, CNN’s Rosa Flores tried to question him on recent setbacks in Florida’s vaccine distribution.

“We’ve seen phone lines jammed, web sites crashing,” Flores began, but DeSantis interrupted her in order to respond that “there’s a lot of demand” for the vaccine. Flores tried to finish what she was saying, but the exchange became increasingly hostile as DeSantis accused her of “giving a speech,” attacked Flores for attempting to finish her question, and then deflected on why senior citizens had to wait overnight for inoculation in certain places.

Keilar aired the complete exchange on Tuesday before bringing Flores into the program and congratulating her for maintaining her composure. The CNN anchor proceeded to call out the governor for being “an ass” at a time when Florida needs to know why the vaccine rollout has been suboptimal.

I think maybe one of the reasons the governor might have been frustrated is that you have been a tireless questioner of Governor DeSantis as Florida has had a number of issues with its coronavirus response, which might be part of the reason why he was being such an ass instead of just answering your question at a time when Floridians need answers and their health and their lives are at stake.

Flores picked up from there by outlining several of the bureaucratic complications and other problems with the rollout. Keilar took in all of this by saying “Maybe that’s not surprising. Florida has become a cautionary tale and it didn’t have to be this way.”

Watch above, via CNN.

