Brianna Keilar Calls Out Evangelical ‘Disinformation’ of Covid Vaccines and Election Lies in Tense CNN Debate With Franklin Graham

CNN’s Brianna Keilar went head-to-head with evangelical leader Franklin Graham — asking the reverend if he takes back his false claims about the 2020 election.

Graham joined Keilar Tuesday on New Day as he is encouraging his fellow evangelicals to get vaccinated from the coronavirus. Keilar led the conversation by noting how several of Graham’s prominent fellow evangelicals have been dismissing Covid and spreading false claims about it in various capacities throughout the pandemic.

“This disinformation is still very prevalent, and it’s spreading not just about coronavirus, but about the vaccine,” Keilar said. “You’re aware that evangelicals are one of the most skeptical groups of vaccine and Covid facts. What do you say to their pastors about their responsibility?”

“I would just ignore those guys,” Graham said in response to the televangelists Keilar brought up for examples. He went on by speaking of the seriousness of the disease and that he would urge pastors to tell their congregations about the benefits of vaccines.

We’ve seen it firsthand. And so I know what it can do. I am afraid for people who are just very cavalier about it. You need to take the precautions. I believe that masks have worked. I believe that hand sanitizers have worked. I believe social distancing has worked. And now, of course, we’re lifting that and I think that’s good, but people still need to be cautious, Brianna. We’re not out of the woods yet. And the coronavirus is going to be around for a while. And I would encourage people to consider the vaccine if they haven’t considered it.

Later, Keilar shifted gears — saying that disinformation and vaccine hesitancy among evangelicals “is really part of a bigger disinformation problem” that has also shrouded the 2020 election. Noting that Graham has given air in the past to former President Donald Trump’s false claims about corruption, Keilar asked him if he has “any regrets about publicly doubting the outcome of the election?”

“You’ve got about 73 million Americans out there that have some concerns about the election,” Graham said. “And, listen, I think it’s time we move on. The election is over with. We have to move on as a country. President Biden is the president.”

“It’s not over,” Keilar retorted as she brought up the election audit in Arizona, plus Graham’s amplification of Trump’s lies. Graham repeatedly insisted that he has moved on from the election, but Keilar reminded him once again that there are many people who have not.

“And many folks, including yourself, told them not to essentially, or to question the outcome of this election. You did it more than a month after the outcome of the election,” Keilar said. “Do you stand corrected? Is what you said incorrect?”

“No, I don’t think it’s incorrect…I’m just saying it is what it is,” Graham said.

“So you’re saying that Joe Biden didn’t win the election but that you’re moving on? I want to be very clear about what you’re saying.” Keilar asked again. This back-and-forth continued until Keilar dropped it while concluding “there are people in positions of power, including yourself, who gave them reason to believe” the election was fraudulent.

Watch above, via CNN.

