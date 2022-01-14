Brianna Keilar grilled the lawyer for the leader of the far-right group the Oath Keepers.

The confrontation on Friday’s New Day occurred a day after Stewart Rhodes and 10 others were arrested on sedition charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The CNN asked Rhodes’ attorney, Jon Moseley, asked what the Oath Keepers were “reacting to” on Jan. 6.

“I think everything from new censorship … and everything where they felt that the [2020] election was being manipulated and then stolen,” said Moseley.

“It wasn’t manipulated or stolen, Jon,” interjected Keilar.

“Okay, but I’m saying that the discussion at the time was they think this is all going bad and it’s not us doing it, but we’re going to have to do something about it,” said Moseley.

“Okay, well, them responding to an imaginary thing is not a defense,” said Keilar.

Moseley noted that the last time someone was charged with sedition, in 2010, that charge “was thrown out by a judge because they said that political diatribe were not seditious conspiracy.”

Keilar rebutted that she’s “gone through that case” and called Moseley’s reference as comparing “apples and watermelons.”

“That would be an embarrassing defense to use in court,” she added.

Watch above, via CNN.

