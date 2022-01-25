Brianna Keilar flatly called Tucker Carlson “chief propagandist” after Fox News repeatedly called for political support for authoritarian Russian President Vladimir Putin over the emerging democracy of Ukraine. She then simply asked why Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch is letting this “bs” on the air.

At issue is a looming conflict on the Ukraine border as Russian troops amass, appearing ready to invade and annex the former Soviet state much like they invaded and took over the Crimean peninsula in 2014. Geopolitical tensions are high as NATO members confer on the best approach to stem Putin’s apparent aggression to overtake a nation with strategic benefits that can grow what many see as his authoritarian regime.

Geopolitical tensions have also spilled into American political tensions, as the top-rated Fox News host has openly questioned why supporting Ukraine should be a higher priority for the U.S. than supporting Russia.

CNN’s New Day producers played a clip of Tucker Carlson arguing for Russia that ended with him saying “Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine? They’re both foreign countries that don’t care anything about the United States. Kind of strange.”

“Easy answer there, one is a democracy, the other is a brutal autocracy,” Keilar replied. “The real question is why is Rupert Murdoch allowing this anti-democratic BS on the air?”

She then introduced Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), a congressman who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Malinowski got attention yesterday when he revealed that his office was getting a number of phone calls from Tucker Carlson viewers asking why he wasn’t supporting Russia:

My office is now getting calls from folks who say they watch Tucker Carlson and are upset that we're not siding with Russia in its threats to invade Ukraine, and who want me to support Russia's "reasonable" positions. — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) January 24, 2022

What followed was a thoughtful conversation between Keilar and Malinowski in which they both agreed that Tucker Carlson has the right to say or think whatever he wants under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

“So, Tucker Carlson obviously, I mean, he enjoys the freedom of speech,” Keilar said. “This is America. He can say whatever the heck he wants. But in Russia critics are poisoned, they’re killed. His opinions are anti-democratic.” She then wondered how Republicans would have reacted had former President Barack Obama said the very same things that are currently being embraced by Carlson’s viewers.

Malinowski agreed, saying “Imagine if Democrats or liberals after 9/11 were going on TV and saying well, you know, that was bad but the terrorists have legitimate grievances and we should negotiate with them and give them what they want.”

“Yeah, Free speech but I think American people would have no tolerance for that sort of thing,” he continued.”You know, we’ve got to apply a similar standard here. Of course, he has a right to his opinions. Everybody has a right to their opinions. But, none of us have a right to have a primetime show on Fox News or CNN or any other network to be able to say this kind of nonsense to millions of people every night.”

Watch above via CNN.

