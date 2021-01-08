Thursday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson ridiculed CNN’s Briana Keilar for airing video clips of Capital Hill insurgents to help federal authorities identify members of the unruly mob. On Friday, Keilar hit back hard.

The seven-plus minute rebuttal systematically takes apart every portion of Carlson’s dismissal, in a dispassionate manner that still included the sort of schoolyard taunts and rejoinders that Carlson himself is so fond of making.

Carlson ran footage that mocked Keilar calling the Capitol Building attack by Trump and QAnon supporters an insurrection and mocked the word usage. “The insurrection?” he ridiculed. “It wasn’t an insurrection. It was a political protest that got completely out of control because the president recklessly encouraged it, which is wrong. But it was not an insurrection.”

Keilar played the old “check the Dictionary” gambit and turns out? She’s right. She cited Merriam-Webster’s definition of the word, which reads that insurrection is “the act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.” She added the definition of revolt, which reads “renouncing of ‘allegiance, especially a determined armed uprising” according to also Merriam Webster.

“Since this guy pretends not to understand words,” Keilar snarked, “let’s use pictures.” She then showed damning footage of insurgents breaking windows, carrying zip ties, and generally defacing the nation’s capitol. “The U.S. Attorney’s office said the ingredients for homemade napalm were also found, and pipe bombs were found on the grounds of the capitol and nearby outside the RNC and DNC,” she added. It seemed a solid win for Keilar, but she was just getting started.

Keilar then compared Carlson’s dismissal of the almost entirely white, pro-Trump crowd as a protest that got out of hand, to how he described BLM inspired protests from the summer.

“Antifa, crazed ideologues, grifters, criminals, thugs with no stake in society, nothing better to do,” Carlson said in the clip aired on CNN. “These are not protests. This is not about George Floyd, not about systemic racism, whatever that is. America is not a racist country.”

“Tucker Carlson rolls his eyes at the idea of systemic racism, at while privilege,” Keilar noted, “but perhaps he should roll the eyes over to a mirror. It’s entirely fantastical to think that the crowds of black and brown people would have been treated the way they were on Wednesday. Yes, looting is criminal behavior pun but under the law. What we saw on Tuesday is so much more than that.”

She then accused the top-rated Fox News prime time host of making the false equivalency of likening the siege on the capitol to the violence and property damage during the summer of black lives matter.

To make such a comparison “is to ignore this is the United States Capitol, the seat of government, at a moment in time when the vice president is presiding over a joint session of Congress, both of house and senate present as they were in the process of making Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election a fair election official,” she said. “This isn’t a target store. This isn’t a statue. This is the Capitol, supposedly one of the most secure buildings on Earth.”

Keilar then turned to Carlson’s mockery of the notion that the Capitol’s deadly attack was racist, by first illustrating how he described the Black Lives Matter protests this summer.

She aired a clip in which Carlson cited a private school letter that described Wednesday’s events as “violent acts of racism.” “Racism?” Carlson feigned confusion. “Whatever you thought about what happened yesterday, what was racist about it? Well, nothing, of course, there was nothing racist about it.”

“Since he needs things explained to him in pictures, here is one,” Keilar mocked, before showing an insurgent carrying a Confederate flag in the halls of an overtaken Capitol, a symbol she described as “based on the belief that black people were inferior to white people and it was god’s will to enslave them.”

“When Tucker Carlson was arguing against the tearing down of confederate statues, he said ‘the country is a sum total of its history, good and bad,'” Keilar noted. “He said, ‘eliminating the past leaves us unable to say who we are.’ Here he’s trying to eliminate the present, and he is spoon-feeding it to millions of hungry viewers who tune into his show.”

“Healthy societies do not destroy their own histories,” Keilar quoted Carlson as having said. “But what he didn’t cop to,” she concluded, “is that he is part of the illness. A propagandist. A liar. A parasite.”

Watch above via CNN.

