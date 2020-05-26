Fox News’ Brit Hume spoke with Martha MacCallum Tuesday to defend his Monday tweet about President Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and mask-wearing.

Hume shared a photo of Biden wearing a mask and tweeted, “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today.”

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

And in case there was any ambiguity there, the president retweeted Hume.

Earlier tonight Hume lamented how the mask debate has become a political one.

Biden said in an interview with CNN that he’s wearing a mask because he wants to “lead by example,” responding to people who made fun of him for wearing a mask.

Hume argued it doesn’t make sense “when nearly all the data we have indicated it’s not necessary, and on top of that it looks absurd”:

“You know, as vain as Donald Trump is — I mean, think of what he goes to her every day to prepare himself to be seen, you know. He goes through this whole ritual with his hair where he sprays it into submission and he’s got it all combed up in a certain way so that it covers his forehead. He’s obviously very, very concerned about his appearance. A lot of people don’t think he has very good taste, but this this is the way he wants to look and he cares a lot about it and doesn’t like to look any other way. And I think he put on that mask at the plant… the other day and I don’t think he liked the way it looked on him. And I think when he looks at the picture of Joe Biden, he thinks Biden looks ridiculous, and he kind of does. And he doesn’t want to look that way.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

