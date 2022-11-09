Brit Hume Laughs at Loud at MSNBC Analyst Arguing Republicans Only Romped Florida Because of ‘Gerrymandering’

Pundit Brit Hume jokingly said Republican victories in Florida may have something to do with “gerrymandering” in reaction to MSNBC seriously declaring the very same thing.

The Fox News contributor’s comments were in response to an MSNBC report on Republicans’ successes in Florida in the midterms. The governor of Florida is potential 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis.

Appearing on Fox News to cover the midterm election results on Election Day, Hume jumped in when discussing Florida’s outcomes — where Florida Governor Ron DeSanis (R) and other Republicans have healthy leads — and Hume theorized “gerrymandering” was behind Republicans’ success in the Southern states.

Another significant race in the state besides DeSantis was that of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who holds a healthy lead over Democratic challenger Val Demings.

Before making his humorous declaration, Hume announced it would be “the the political comment of the evening.”

“I have now for you the the political comment of the evening, maybe of all time. Somebody is saying over at MSNBC, that the GOP’s dominance in Florida is all about gerrymandering,” he said to laughter, including his own.

Desantis was challenged by Democrat Charlie Crist, but kept a healthy lead on him in the polls. If he decides to run, the Republican governor is considered by many to be the most formidable candidate against former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trump has even taken to insulting DeSantis as he continues to tease another run.

Hume is currently a senior political analyst for Fox News.

Watch above Fox News

