On Fox News tonight, Brit Hume predicted that the impeachment of President Donald Trump may not have very long-lasting effects.

Hume said Trump clearly “does not like this one bit” and “thinks, I’m sure, that it’s a stain on his reputation.”

But he argued, in terms of impact, “Of all the impeachments that we have had, this one will have the… shortest half life.”

“And some on some level Nancy Pelosi may have sensed this all along,” he continued. “And that’s why she was in such a hurry.”

