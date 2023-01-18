Brit Hume Warns Oversight Chair He May Be Overpromising on Biden Probes: ‘Might Be a Good Idea for Him to Get off Television’

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume said Rep. James Comer (R-KY) runs the risk of overstating the investigations his committee will be conducting into President Joe Biden.

Comer, the new chair of the House Oversight Committee, has engaged in a television blitz in recent weeks hyping forthcoming probes into the Biden administration.

When asked on Fox News in November what his top three priorities will be, two of his answers related to Biden.

“Obviously, Biden family influence-peddling because we believe this is a national security risk,” Comer said at the time. “And then the border, the debacle at the border.”

In recent days, Comer has seemingly added Biden’s mishandling of classified material to his committee’s docket.

Appearing on Wednesday’s Special Report on Fox News, Hume said House Republicans should “proceed judiciously”:

They might want to think about Mr. Comer. And it might be a good idea for him to get off television awhile, delve into the material here, and when he finds something, maybe tell us about it then. So far what he’s doing basically is hyping these investigations. He runs the risk of appearing to be nothing but a partisan about it, which is something the Republicans can’t afford because when that starts to happen, the press will be all over these Republicans.

“And that is the risk, right?” anchor Bret Baier replied. “Going over their skis, promising too much. They can’t deliver.”

“That’s exactly right,” Hume stated. “Of course, if they were Democrats, they could say whatever they want. Doesn’t matter. Look at Adam Schiff, for example. He spouted out all kinds of claims about what he was going to find on Donald Trump during the investigations of the election and the alleged Russia collusion. It turned out despite his claims, he never had any of it. But you know, he kept on straight up banners flying, press continued to listen to him.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com