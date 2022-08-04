Brittney Griner Gives Emotional Apology in Russian Court: ‘I Never Meant to Hurt Anybody…I Made an Honest Mistake’

WNBA star Brittney Griner gave an emotional apology in her closing arguments toward the end of her trial in Russia for drug possession charges.

Griner’s case is expected to reach a verdict on Thursday. She was arrested in February when customs officials found vape cartridges in her luggage containing 0.7 grams of cannabis oil. The substance is illegal in Russia, and Russian prosecutors are calling for Griner to be sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison.

Griner appeared before court to give her final arguments, and in statements offered in English and Russian, she said “I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, the fans and the city for my mistake I made and the embarrassment I brought to them.”

I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home…I never meant to hurt anybody. I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population. I never meant to break any laws here…I made an honest mistake and I hope that, in your ruling, that it doesn’t end my life here…I know that everybody keeps talking about political pawn, and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom…I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws, I had no intent, I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime…I hope you take into account all the documents, all the character lists, everybody that sent in on my behalf…Again, I want to apologize to my teammates, and the organization for any damage that I may have done to them. I never intended on hurting them. This is my second home. And all I wanted to do was just win championships and make them proud.

Griner pled guilty to the drug possession charges last month while insisting that she packed her bags in a hurry and did not intend to break the law. The Biden administration is reportedly considering a prisoner swap to exchange convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout for the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. The deal, however, is caught up in the tensions between the U.S. and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

