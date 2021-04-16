CNN’s Brooke Baldwin gave an emotional farewell to viewers and colleagues on her last day at the cable news network.

The segment began with some highlights from Baldwin’s years of work at CNN, from her coverage of breaking news events to in-depth reports across the world.

An emotional Baldwin followed up telling viewers she was “not originally supposed” to host the network’s weekday programming for this long.

However, she explained, what started out as her being asked to “keep this seat warm just for a week” led to her being in the anchor chair for over a decade.

“This job using my voice for over a decade has been nothing short of a profound privilege,” Baldwin said as she teared up. “So to you at home, thank you. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for holding me accountable. And thank you for all of the love.”

She thanked her CNN colleagues for their support and for “believing in me” for so long. “I’m leaving this place even better than I found it.”

Baldwin talked about how encouraged she felt seeing all the female journalists asking questions at the president’s recent press conference, and ended with this message:

“We do need diverse voices telling our stories. We do need diverse voices telling our stories from in front of the camera and to the executive suites. We are making progress. So whatever industry you are in, my parting words: Get a little uncomfortable, speak up, and keep pushing. I’m Brooke Baldwin here in New York, and I cannot wait to have you join me on our journey together.”

