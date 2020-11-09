Republican lawyer Ben Ginsberg rejected the notion that President Donald Trump can challenge the results of the 2020 election just as Bush V. Gore did back in the 2000 election.

In 2000, Ginsberg led George W. Bush’s legal strategy during the Florida vote recount, which eventually led to the Supreme Court ruling that resulted in Florida’s electoral votes going to Bush, along with the presidency. During an interview with Bill Whitaker for 60 Minutes, Ginsberg panned Trump’s legal strategy as the president disputes the 2020 election results showing his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden.

Speaking of Trump’s litigation efforts, Ginsberg said “On the one hand, it’s lawyers reacting to a client who is disjointed and unhinged and not terribly accepting of defeat. And on the other extreme this could be an instance of trying to slow down counts in individual states in the hopes that those states don’t complete their job of certifying election results in time for the electoral college to meet. And then he would go back to something else he’s talked about which is telling legislators to go and vote Trump slates even in states that were won by Biden.”

Ginsberg implored Trump not to go down that road, telling the president “Sir, you need to take a step back, look at the results. It is a democracy.”

“It is a country that’s been very good to you,” he went on, “and you need to respect the institutions and the greatest institution of all is our elections that lead to the peaceful transfer of power. And you cannot be destructive of that.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]