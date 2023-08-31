Buster Murdaugh Insists on Father’s Innocence After Murder Trial, But Admits He May Be a ‘Psychopath’ in Fox Interview

Buster Murdaugh insisted that his father Alex Murdaugh was wrongfully convicted of killing his mother and brother, but admits that he may indeed be a “psychopath” in a new Fox Nation series about the prominent South Carolina family and subjects of a popular Netflix documentary.

“Twelve jurors all agreed that your dad killed your mom and Paul. What do you think about that?” asked Fox’s Martha MacCallum in an exclusive interview with Murdaugh.

“I do not believe it was fair,” replied Murdaugh.

In a preview of the new Fox Nation documentary on America Reports Wednesday, Fox’s Sandra Smith summarized one of the most compelling moments from the footage.

“He is now doubling down on his father’s innocence, suggesting that while his father may be a psychopath, he’s not a murderer,” explained Smith to John Roberts’s astonishment.

“Wow, I wonder how you differentiate those things,” he commented.

The elder Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering both his wife Maggie and son Paul Murdaugh in March, a little less than two years after the pair were gunned down on the family’s property in South Carolina.

According to Fox’s Nate Foy, Buster Murdaugh “agrees that his father could be characterized as a psychopath, but not for murdering anyone, instead for manipulating and lying to those around him.” At the Murtaugh patriarch’s trial, extensive evidence was heard about his numerous lies about his opioid addiction, financial crimes he’d committed to pay for the drugs, his efforts to conceal those crimes, and even lying about his whereabouts on the date of the murders.

In another clip from the documentary, Murdaugh said that he has never so much as considered the possibility that his father carried out the heinous killings for which he’d been convicted.

“I think that I have a very unique perspective that nobody else in that courtroom ever held, and I know the love that I have witnessed,” he asserted before rejecting the theory that Murdaugh had carried out the murders to cover up his own financial crimes.

“I think unfortunately a lot of the jurors felt that way prior to when they had to deliberate. It was predetermined in their minds prior to when they ever heard any shred of evidence that was given,” he added.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com