South Bend Mayor and 2020 Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg grew emotional over the weekend while speaking to reporters following a heated town hall over the death of Eric Logan.

Logan, an African American man, was shot and killed by police sergeant Ryan O’Neill several days ago, and the incident has led to tensions between the black community, law enforcement, and Buttigieg’s mayorship. Buttigieg was confronted by protesters when he held a town hall event to talk about the investigation into the shooting, and he appeared shaken afterwards as he spoke to reporters.

“I don’t know if it’s smart or I don’t know if it’s strategic or not, but it’s my city,” Buttigieg said. “I have a relationship with everybody in this city, who looks to the city to keep them safe. I’m sick of they things being talked about in political terms, in theoretical terms, like it’s a show. It’s people’s lives.”

Buttigieg expressed no regrets about the town hall despite the anger he faced, and discussed with reporters the ways in which transparency and trust in the community could be improved.

