Former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum that Vice President and “professed Christian” Mike Pence will have to defend “the character of a president who got caught sending hush money to a porn star” during his debate with Kamala Harris next week.

“I was mayor of South Bend when Mike Pence was governor and look, I don’t envy the job he’s going to have to do next week,” Buttigieg declared on Fox News, Tuesday before referencing the Stormy Daniels scandal. “You know, you’ve got a professed Christian who is going to be in the position of defending the character of a president who got caught sending hush money to a porn star.”

“You’ve got the person who’s been placed in charge of the Coronavirus Task Force, leading the national response for our country, this country, having the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world,” he continued. “So on the issues he’s in a tough spot, but I’ll also say he’s obviously an effective politician and an effective debater, that’s part of why he is where he is.”

Buttigieg concluded, “I’m looking forward to watching that debate just as I’m looking forward to watching the debate tonight.”

Watch above via Fox News.

