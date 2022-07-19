Buttigieg Roasts Trump When GOP Rep. Mentions Biden’s Bike Fall: ‘I’m Glad to Have a President Who Can Ride a Bicycle’

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg roasted Donald Trump while defending President Joe Biden during a committee hearing on Tuesday.

Testifying before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Buttigieg was questioned about Biden’s mental fitness by Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX)

Nehls cited Buttigieg’s prior remarks calling into question the mental state of Trump when he was president. The congressman then rattled off a list of Biden’s gaffes and other mental missteps since becoming president, including last month when he fell off a bike.

“We now see the mainstream media questioning President Biden’s mental state, and for good reason,” Nehls said. “Sadly, he shakes hands with ghosts and imaginary people. He falls off bicycles. Even at the White House Easter celebration, the Easter Bunny had to get him back into his safe place. Cue cards that say, ‘Sit here’ or ‘End of speech,’ which he actually states.”

As Nehls spoke, aides held up enlarged images of the moments in question.

Nehls then asked if Buttigieg had spoken with other cabinet members about voting to invoke the 25th Amendment, Section 4 of which allows the cabinet to transfer power to the vice president if the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“Have you spoken with any other cabinet members about implementing the 25th Amendment on President Biden?” Nehls asked.

“First of all, I’m glad to have a president who can ride a bicycle,” Buttigieg replied in a shot at Trump, who famously avoids any exercise that doesn’t involve a seven iron. A woman behind Buttigieg grinned after the quip.

“Answer the question,” Nehls shot back.

“I will look beyond the insulting nature of that question and make clear to you that the president–”

Nehls interrupted Buttigieg again.

“Have you spoken to cabinet members about implementing the 25th amendment on President Biden?”

“Of course not,” he replied.

After some testy crosstalk, Nehls’ time expired, and was gaveled down as he tried speaking beyond his allotment.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

