Mayor Pete Buttigieg slammed Senator Elizabeth Warren again on health care this morning and said she needs to be far more “specific and forthcoming.”

Buttigieg was criticizing Warren for not being more direct about how her Medicare for All plan is going to be paid for, not saying during the debate last night if it will raise taxes.

“There’s still been no explanation for a multi-trillion-dollar hole in this plan. I have a lot of respect for Senator Warren, but last night she was more specific and forthcoming about the number of selfies she’s taken than about how this plan is going to be funded. And that’s a real problem.”

Warren clashed with several other candidates, including Buttigieg, over health care last night, with Amy Klobuchar remarking at one point, “At least Bernie’s honest here and saying how he’s going to pay for this.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

