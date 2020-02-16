Earlier today on Fox News Sunday, Kellyanne Conway swiped at Michael Bloomberg’s history of sexism even as Chris Wallace noted the irony of such attacks coming from supporters of President Donald Trump, specifically invoking the Access Hollywood tape.

Wallace later spoke with Buttigieg and asked about Bloomberg, noting how Conway was “trolling” Democrats in asking whether they will ultimately support Bloomberg as the nominee.

“What would that say about what the Democratic Party really stands for?” Wallace asked.

“For a representative of this White House to speak about misogyny, to speak about sexism, to speak about racism is comical,” Buttigieg responded, “and you’re right, I think it amounts to trolling. Look, the American people are not going to be fooled by anybody from the Trump White House when it comes to these issues.”

He added, “We can do a lot better than this president. And you know one of the reasons why I’m seeing a lot of folks from the Republican Party or formerly from the Republican Party ready to cross over is that they can no longer look their children in the eye and explain the behavior of the current president of the United States.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]