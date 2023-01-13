Byron Donalds Calls Biden’s Classified Docs Corvette Explanation ‘Most Idiotic Thing I’ve Ever Heard’

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds mocked President Joe Biden‘s rambling explanation for classified documents being stored in a garage with his Corvette, accusing the Democrat of going “off script.”

Appearing on Fox & Friends with Brian Kilmeade, Donalds was asked to react to Biden’s explanation for the classified docs in a testy exchange with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy. Donalds was not impressed.

“[It] the most idiotic thing I ever heard,” Donalds said in reaction to Biden. “You can tell he went off script. their script has been short. the white house secretary has very little to say because they’re trying to keep it as tight as possible because this looks terrible for Joe Biden.”

Biden said in his exchange with Doocy that the documents were in a locked garage, but Donalds said the president’s explanation “means nothing.” The congressman also promised a House investigation into the matter soon.

Donalds also questioned the timing of reports on Biden’s handling of classified documents, accusing Attorney General Merrick Garland of possibly covering up the story until after the midterms intentionally. Donalds argued that if Trump had been in office, there would have been “leaks galore” about any probe into him.

Donalds said:

“If Donald Trump was president of the United States and they found out about it, there would have been leaks galore to the press a week before an election and I don’t want to hear people saying, ‘oh well the Department of Justice protocol is that they don’t interfere with elections.’ Well, we have already seen that there are elements of the federal government who have interfered in elections.”

Watch above via Fox News

