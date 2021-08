Seldom does the No. 1 program of the day come from outside of primetime. But on Tuesday, it was a Fox News afternoon show that topped the charts — thanks to an assist from the president.

According to data from Nielsen, The Five finished No. 1 in cable news, and No. 2 in all of television, with 4.17 million total viewers. The program also drew 620,000 in the advertiser coveted adults 25-54 demographic. Undoubtedly, the numbers were bolstered by a 13-minute address from President Joe Biden — which began shortly after 5:00 p.m. ET.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1004 NEW DAY:

346 MORNING JOE:

820 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

24 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1342 NEW DAY:

430 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

93 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1633 NEW DAY:

551 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1876 CNN NEWSROOM:

615 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

866 NATIONAL REPORT:

170 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1840 CNN NEWSROOM:

645 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

767 — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1889 AT THIS HOUR:

742 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2139 CNN NEWSROOM:

809 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

772 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

197 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2109 CNN NEWSROOM:

803 MTP DAILY:

815 — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2096 CNN NEWSROOM:

876 KATY TUR REPORTS:

797 AMERICAN AGENDA:

256 3p STORY, THE:

2371 CNN NEWSROOM:

897 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

697 — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2609 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

996 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1185 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

376 5p FIVE, THE:

4165 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1044 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

323 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2813 SITUATION ROOM:

897 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1373 SPICER & CO:

394 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

74 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2630 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

804 REIDOUT:

1220 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

412 DONLON REPORT, THE:

41 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3652 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

949 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1372 STINCHFIELD:

294 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

21 9p HANNITY:

3015 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

823 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2434 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

206 NEWSNATION PRIME:

9 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2614 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

734 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1685 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

221 BANFIELD:

12 11p GUTFELD!:

1937 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

542 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1297 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

170 DONLON REPORT, THE:

11

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

153 NEW DAY:

73 MORNING JOE:

88 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

2 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

238 NEW DAY:

82 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

16 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

227 NEW DAY:

104 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

318 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

91 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 JAG:

11 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

301 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

77 — JAG:

14 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

283 AT THIS HOUR:

145 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 12p OUTNUMBERED:

306 CNN NEWSROOM:

159 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

93 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

38 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

301 CNN NEWSROOM:

167 MTP DAILY:

97 — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

342 CNN NEWSROOM:

171 KATY TUR REPORTS:

91 AMERICAN AGENDA:

48 3p STORY, THE:

354 CNN NEWSROOM:

155 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

83 — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

356 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

164 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

132 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

52 5p FIVE, THE:

620 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

236 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

35 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

486 SITUATION ROOM:

232 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

168 SPICER & CO:

55 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

447 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

195 REIDOUT:

151 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

80 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

602 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

202 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

180 STINCHFIELD:

95 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 9p HANNITY:

552 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

228 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

322 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

57 NEWSNATION PRIME:

0 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

501 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

190 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

229 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

34 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

427 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

157 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

196 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

31 DONLON REPORT, THE:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.09 million

MSNBC: 1.01 million

CNN: 702,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 349,000

CNN: 156,000

MSNBC: 131,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8:00-11:00 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 3.09 million

MSNBC: 1.83 million

CNN: 835,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 552,000

MSNBC: 244,000

CNN: 207,000

