Sean Hannity carried his momentum from his Tuesday night interview with former President Donald Trump to hold on to the No. 1 spot in Wednesday’s cable news ratings.

According to Nielsen data, the 9 p.m. host edged out his lead-in, Tucker Carlson, with 3.74 million total viewers, compared to Carlson’s 3.63 million. Carlson, however, turned the tables in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic — narrowly topping Hannity by a margin of 723,000 to 712,000.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.06 million

MSNBC: 915,000

CNN: 727,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 393,000

CNN: 184,000

MSNBC: 125,000

Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 3.48 million

MSNBC: 1.56 million

CNN: 975,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 679,000

CNN: 258,000

MSNBC: 212,000

Here is the breakdown by show and hour:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

839 NEW DAY:

300 MORNING JOE:

786 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

23 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1320 NEW DAY:

474 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

109 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1627 NEW DAY:

516 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1733 CNN NEWSROOM:

680 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

739 NATIONAL REPORT:

202 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1846 CNN NEWSROOM:

700 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

699 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1797 AT THIS HOUR:

840 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

648 — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1922 INSIDE POLITICS:

727 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

685 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

190 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1940 CNN NEWSROOM:

789 MTP DAILY:

689 — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2051 CNN NEWSROOM:

808 KATY TUR REPORTS:

675 AMERICAN AGENDA:

161 3p STORY, THE:

2359 CNN NEWSROOM:

930 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

747 — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2206 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1033 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1242 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

234 5p FIVE, THE:

3629 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

936 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

276 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2729 SITUATION ROOM:

834 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1163 SPICER & CO:

261 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

121 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2448 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

852 REIDOUT:

1173 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

512 DONLON REPORT, THE:

64 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3626 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

970 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1091 STINCHFIELD:

326 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

42 9p HANNITY:

3742 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

1093 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2250 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

175 NEWSNATION PRIME:

27 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

3061 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

862 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1337 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

148 BANFIELD:

33 11p GUTFELD!:

2017 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

645 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

979 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

153 DONLON REPORT, THE:

22

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

137 NEW DAY:

66 MORNING JOE:

102 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

0 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

258 NEW DAY:

84 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

319 NEW DAY:

117 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

324 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

77 NATIONAL REPORT:

29 JAG:

10 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

393 CNN NEWSROOM:

178 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

82 — JAG:

14 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

382 AT THIS HOUR:

188 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

83 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 12p OUTNUMBERED:

404 INSIDE POLITICS:

183 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

87 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

43 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

27 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

379 CNN NEWSROOM:

183 MTP DAILY:

87 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

40 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

396 CNN NEWSROOM:

206 KATY TUR REPORTS:

94 AMERICAN AGENDA:

34 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

34 3p STORY, THE:

398 CNN NEWSROOM:

199 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

117 — BLUE BLOODS:

6 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

395 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

255 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

159 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

44 BLUE BLOODS:

19 5p FIVE, THE:

618 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

255 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

50 BLUE BLOODS:

43 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

493 SITUATION ROOM:

250 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

144 SPICER & CO:

49 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

20 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

444 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

222 REIDOUT:

144 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

78 DONLON REPORT, THE:

12 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

723 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

267 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

162 STINCHFIELD:

74 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 9p HANNITY:

712 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

271 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

311 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

41 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

603 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

237 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

162 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

25 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

384 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

223 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

130 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

29 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1

