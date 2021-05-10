Caitllyn Jenner Defends Qualifications to Be California Governor on CNN: ‘I Have Been in the Entrepreneurial World’

CNN’s Dana Bash spoke with Caitlyn Jenner on Monday and pressed her on what her qualifications to be governor of California are.

Jenner is one of several candidates running in the recall election against incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom.

“What kind of training do you have to be governor of California?” Bash asked.

Jenner pointed to her “entrepreneurial” background:

People think of you being in show biz, think of you as a reality star. Certainly I’ve done that, but entertainment is a business and you have to run that business. But I’ve also done other things. We sold a billion dollars worth of exercise equipment on television. Aviation companies. I’ve just always been involved being an entrepreneur and tried to inspire my children to do the same thing, and they’ve done very well in that department, and all those life experiences about — and probably the most important thing is being a leader.

“This state, this is the fifth largest economy in the world,” Bash said. “You feel qualified to take that on?”

“Yes,” Jenner responded, “because I’m going to surround myself with some really great people.”

She said she’s had meetings on budget and regulations recently, and talked about her ability to bring in qualified people “that can make a difference.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]