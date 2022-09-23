Caitlyn Jenner Claims Left Trying to ‘Re-Segregate the Military’ After Fox Report on Air Force Program Excluding ‘Cisgender Men’

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner accused President Joe Biden and the “left” of trying to “re-segregate” the military over a report that the Air Force is promoting a fellowship that excludes “cisgender men.”

Appearing on America Reports on Friday, Jenner told John Roberts that Biden is “more interested in pronouns than what our military is.”

According to the Fox News report, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado sent out an email earlier this month saying the Brooke Owens Fellowship is for everyone except “cisgender men.” The fellowship is a “nine-week paid internship at a leading aerospace company.”

“If you are a cisgender woman, a transgender woman, non-binary, agender, bigender, two-spirit, demigender, genderfluid, genderqueer, or another form of gender minority, this program is for you,” the application states. “If you are a cisgender man, this program isn’t for you,” the email reads, according to Fox.

Roberts highlighted the email, as well as another report that the Air Force Academy is also promoting genderless language that includes all genders. They promote saying “ya’ll” instead of “you guys,” for instance.

Jenner called the diversity training a “shame” and accused Biden of pushing the military back to a time of segregation.

“We are trying to re-segregate our military. This is what the left does. They divide everybody up into different segments because in different segments, you’re not as powerful. When you get together and you’re a powerful fighting unit, you can do just about anything you need. This is about the left’s division. It’s about identity politics,” Jenner said.

According to the former athlete, the best “diversity training” is simply living in the “real world.”

“To be honest with you, you know the best way to do diversity training?” Jenner told Roberts. “Live in the real world.”

Watch above via Fox News.

