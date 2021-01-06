Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) demanded President Donald Trump speak out as his supporters continue to plunge the U.S. Capitol into chaos.

Gallagher phoned into CNN as Congress remains on lockdown due to the Trump supporters who stormed the building amid the certification of the 2020 election results. The congressman said he was in a secure location, called the uproar “insane” and said “I’ve not seen anything like this since I deployed to Iraq in 2007 and 2008.”

The president needs to call it off. Call it off! It’s over. The election is over. And the objectors need to stop meddling with the primal forces of our democracy here. They need to stop it. There is a cost. They think they’re just having a protest debate, and they can get away with it because it’s not actually going to overturn the election. Well, now we’re seeing the cost of that play out in real-time.

Gallagher added that “we’re deluding ourselves” if China and other authoritarian countries aren’t watching the chaos unfold.

“So call it off, Mr. President! We need you to call this off!” He said.

