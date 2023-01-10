Canadian Reporter Hits Back at ‘Baseless Theories’ and ‘Harassment’ After Suffering On-Air Medical Emergency

A Canadian TV journalist released an update on her well-being after experiencing a health scare in the middle of her live news report.

CTV Edmonton reporter Jessica Robb was on air Sunday as she attempted to deliver a news package to anchor Nahreman Issa. As Robb began, her eyes started to glaze over, she appeared to experience a number of spasms, and she had difficulty getting her words across.

“I’m not feeling very well right now,” Robb said. The feed went back to Issa, who told viewers, “we will make sure that Jessica is doing okay, and we will give you guys an update a little bit later to make sure she is doing alright.” Issa also noted that Robb was not alone at the site of her report.

Following the episode, CTV Edmonton said via a statement that “Robb is feeling better and is now resting” from her ordeal.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting. — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023

The station later released another statement from Robb herself, who thanked her well-wishers after “a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded” on air. However, Robb also took issue with those who’ve spread “baseless theories about the cause.”

“I have also received an overwhelming amount of harassment and hatred tied to false theories about the reason for the incident,” Robb said. “While I will not share private medical information publicly, I can say that there is no cause for concern and that my understanding of my own medical background provides a reasonable explanation for what happened. I can, however, confirm that the situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

A message from Jessica Robb: On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air. pic.twitter.com/WbMNWhsoN7 — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023

Robb’s statement comes amid a recent trend among vaccine skeptics who’ve claimed that Covid-19 inoculations are connected to health disorders. Those claims are based on misinformation and are not backed up by scientific data.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com