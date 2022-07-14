Capitol Police Officer Injured on Jan 6th Reveals: Republicans ‘Avoid Me’ When They Pass By in the Hall

U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell shocked Morning Joe as he told them about the lack of respect he gets from Republican lawmakers after protecting them during the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Gonell joined the show on Thursday to talk about the latest revelations from the January 6 Committee, and what he experienced the day he was caught in the onslaught by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. As he spoke about how he was still dealing with the ramifications of that day, Gonell voiced his frustration with those who still minimize the riot, including those who are in Congress.

“You have a lot of the people we protected on that day downplaying what happened. Sometimes I run into them in the hallway, and they pretend not to see me,” Gonell said. “They avoid me or bolt to the right or the left or pretend to be doing something else…I don’t hold any grudges. I’m still going to be respectful to them, but they don’t want to talk to me.”

Gonell added that “only Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney have approached” him to ask about his recovery from the riot. Willie Geist asked Gonell to clarify that Kinzinger and Cheney are the only Republicans who’ve reached out to him.

“That is correct sir,” Gonell said.

“It’s just disgraceful,” Geist responded, while Mika Brzezinski was heard muttering “cowards” in the background.

“That’s coming from all the people protected, whether elected officials or not,” Gonell continued. “You know, it is disheartening. I’m not saying that I need that from them, but that shows a lot from the people who claim that they support the police and back the blue and are pro-law and order.”

Gonell’s comments echo those of his former colleague, Michael Fanone, who has accused Republicans of deliberately ignoring him after the Capitol attack, and has condemned those who’ve downplayed the riot.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

