Cardiologist on Fox News Addresses Parents’ Concerns: If I Had a Young Child I’d ‘Absolutely Get Them Vaccinated Without a Worry’

A cardiologist on Fox News Monday tried to assuage the concerns of parents worried about the risks of vaccinating their young children.

Kids ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccines, and efforts to promote them in the last few days have led to cries of propaganda all over the place, particularly on Fox News. Candace Owens compared other efforts to get kids vaccinated to child predators and the Hitler Youth.

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto spoke with Dr. Kevin Campbell Monday about vaccines, immunocompromised people, and children.

“I think the very people who need to be vaccinated,” Campbell said, “are those with cardiac disease and chronic illness, lung disease, heart disease, cancer, immunosuppression.”

One particular concern is rare reports of myocarditis in kids who have been vaccinated. Campbell explained, “What most people don’t realize is myocarditis is incredibly rare in the general population, and it’s still even more rare when you get the vaccine. It’s a very uncommon side effect and it’s usually self-limited.”

“If I had a child in that younger age group, I would absolutely get them vaccinated without a worry,” he said.

Cavuto asked, “What if that child has myocarditis?”

Campbell again emphasized these cases are rare and “many of them don’t even need to come to the hospital.”

“Some of them do. They may have shortness of breath or chest pain. We typically treat them with steroids or other drugs to help their heart pump more efficiently. Almost all of them resolve. So again, it’s incredibly rare. So you’re seeing an increased incidence of a very rare problem in people who get the vaccine. But very, very rare either way.”

