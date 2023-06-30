Cardona Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene and Others For Opposing Student Debt Cancelation After Their Government Loans Were Forgiven

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona blasted Republicans on Friday and singled some of them out after the Supreme Court invalidated President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan.

Just hours before, the court ruled 6-3 that the executive branch lacks the authority to implement Biden’s plan, which would have canceled between $10,000 and $20,000 for eligible borrowers.

During the White House daily press briefing, Cardona outlined steps the administration will seek to use to provide some measure of relief to certain borrowers. After doing so, he excoriated some congressional Republicans for opposing Biden’s plan, even after their businesses received loans from the federal government as part of the pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program. Each member of Congress he cited had those loans forgiven.

“It’s outrageous to me that Republicans in Congress and state offices fought so hard against a program that would have helped millions of their own constituents,” he said. “They had no problem handing trillion dollar tax cuts to big corporations and the super-wealthy, and many had no problems accepting millions of dollars in forgiven pandemic loans.”

Cardona then named names:

Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma had more than $1.4 million in pandemic loans forgiven. He represents 489,000 eligible borrowers that were turned down today. Representative Brett Guthrie from Kentucky had more than $4.4 million forgiven. He represents more than 90,000 eligible borrowers that were turned down today. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia had more than $180,000 forgiven. She represents more than 91,800 borrowers who were turned down today.

The secretary went on to say the administration will keep fighting to get borrowers relief.

Watch above via Fox News.

