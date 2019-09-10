Carl Bernstein went on a tear against President Donald Trump this afternoon over the sudden ouster of National Security Adviser John Bolton.

He told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Bolton was never a good fit for Trump before saying, “This is, perhaps, the most convincing evidence we’ve seen of late that we have a governing crisis under this president. A dire crisis in which the national security of the United States is not secure because of the conduct of the President of the United States. He cannot conduct a coherent presidency, a coherent administration.”

Bolton has been calling reporters disputing the White House’s version of what happened, insisting that he made the decision to resign.

Bernstein brought that up on air to say it looks like Bolton may start talking about “the president’s lying.”

“We don’t have functional governance for the first time in our modern history in this country because of the conduct of this president of the United States,” he added. “This is seat-of-the-pants governance that is not working and our allies in particular, as well as our enemies, have picked up on this. And we are now in — we’re destabilized as a result of this president’s weaknesses.”

