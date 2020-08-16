Carl Bernstein DESTROYS Trump’s Attacks on the U.S. Mail: ‘Racist President With Racist Appeal’ Undermining Vote By ‘Racist Discrimination’

Carl Bernstein went on an intense rant against Donald Trump Sunday — as he joined CNN’s Brian Stelter to discuss the president’s threat to defund the post office.

Appearing on Reliable Sources, Bernstein characterized Trump as “a tyrant president of the United States trying to act like the king to undermine the very electoral system, the most important element of our democracy.” Bernstein was referring to Trump’s evidence-free claim that mail-in votes cause massive voter fraud, along with the president’s interview in which he hinted he would block funding to the post office in response to efforts to expand mail-in voting.

“This president of the United States is using the post office, crippling it, to make sure that votes are not counted that might go against him and against his Republican allies,” Bernstein said. “This is an unprecedented crisis. We’ve never seen anything like this.”

After Stelter called the actions indicative of “the moral bankruptcy of the Republican Party,” Bernstein argued that it harkens back to the country’s history with segregation and suppressing the African-American vote.

“Today the old Republican Party is returning to the old southern segregationist Democratic Party by allowing this president of the United States — a racist president with a racist appeal — to do this, undermine our electoral system through racist discrimination using the postal service of Ben Franklin to do it…This is a national emergency. It’s a national emergency cause by a despotic president who’s unique in our history. We’ve never had a president of the United States who’s tried to undermine our most basic institutions. We’ve never had a president of the United States who is, in public, even admittedly trying to hijack an election by excluding people from voting.

Watch above, via CNN.

