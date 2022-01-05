Hannity ‘May Have Been Playing Both Sides of the Fence and Got Caught’ Says Former Fox News Reporter Reacting to Host’s Texts

On Wednesday, Anderson Cooper spoke with former longtime Fox News correspondent Carl Cameron about the House committee on Jan. 6 seeking Sean Hannity’s cooperation with its investigation.

The committee sent a letter to Hannity on Tuesday seeking his voluntary cooperation. In the letter were several text messages from Hannity to Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) before, during, and after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The texts show that Hannity was concerned in the days leading up to that date, as well as then-President Donald Trump’s state of mind around that time.

Cooper noted that Hannity had still not publicly acknowledged the committee’s request, before introducing Cameron, who worked at Fox News for more than 20 years before leaving in 2017.

“Does it surprise you that the public has heard from neither Sean Hannity nor the Fox News Channel since those text messages were released by the committee last night?” Cooper asked.

“I suspect that there’s been an awful lot of closed-door conferences about how to deal with it,” replied Cameron. “And I suspect that a lot of Fox News watchers are wondering when they’re going to reply. Bottom line is, it looks like Sean may have been playing both sides of the fence and got caught. So, Fox viewers heard him seemingly gung-ho for all this when in fact he was talking to both Meadows and Jordan, saying we’ve got a problem. It’s bad and it’s gonna get worse.”

Cameron alluded to Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. “Donald Trump was the biggest purveyor of all of this stuff,” he said.

Later in the interview, the former Fox News reporter said the network’s on-air talent promotes the claims of “dangerous” people.

“Much of what you see on most of Fox now are talking heads spitting out their opinions,” Cameron said. “And oftentimes, [they’re] taking the opinions of very dangerous people out there in the general public and making that somehow a reality when so much of it is just–comes right out of their head and isn’t real.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com