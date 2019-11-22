Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page appeared on Fox Business Friday morning to comment on an FBI official who is being investigated for allegedly altering a document cited in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant used by to surveil Page during his time working for Donald Trump.

“This is more of the same,” Page said after Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked for his reaction to the news that one of his emails may have been falsified by law enforcement to change his intent. “They have been falsifying documents and providing false testimony in courts of law for years now … we’ve known these things are wrong for a long time but the fake news and the Democrats keep pushing this false narrative.”

He went on to accuse the media of “putting false information out there” at the behest of “Democrats and their allies in Washington.” Page also claimed to have been a victim of “false allegations, which the Democrats, their consultants, and their lawyers were all pushing … [and] found someone from Yahoo News to put out this defamatory information to the world and really interfere in the U.S. presidential election.”

“They wanted to dirty you up, they wanted to say that you were some, you know, enemy of America, working with the Russians,” Bartiromo opined.

Page was referencing his lawsuit against Yahoo for a story published by their chief investigative reporter Michael Isikoff, who reported on Sept. 23, 2016 that Page’s ties to Russia were being looked into by federal law enforcement. The former Trump campaign aide claimed that this information was leaked to Isikoff by political operatives so that he could report out the claims, thus allowing federal authorities to cite the Yahoo story in their FISA warrant requests to investigate Page. However, Page’s suit, which never claimed that the Isikoff story was false, against Yahoo was dismissed in the spring of 2018 by a federal judge.

Page told Bartiromo that this supposed scheme between federal authorities, Democrats, and the media was hatched “to dirty up then-candidate Trump and the entire Trump campaign.”

“It really was a dark cloud hanging over the campaign until the election in November of 2016, through the transition, and going on years now into the early years of President Trump’s first administration,” he concluded.

