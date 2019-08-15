CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell was caught on a hot mic seemingly comparing an accused sexual harasser to “somebody else” during a Tuesday night broadcast.

After her colleague read off a statement from Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo denying allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, in which he insisted that he believed all of his relationships were “consensual,” O’Donnell, whose network has been hit with numerous sexual misconduct scandals in the past couple years, appeared to let out the phrase: “Sounds like somebody else here.”

The rest of her comment is garbled, but the hot mic moment that was first captured by The Wrap can be heard clearly in the video above — seconds after the 1:40 mark — in response to O’Donnell’s colleague reading Domingo’s sexual misconduct denial. Online versions of the segment shared by CBS and versions saved on news monitoring sites TVEyes and Grabien all omit O’Donnell’s hot mic moment. CBS has not commented on the incident.

As for CBS’ history of workplace sexual misconduct, in 2017, O’Donnell’s ex co-anchor at CBS This Morning Charlie Rose was accused by numerous women of groping and unwanted sexual advances. In response to the accusations, Rose released a statement that sounds somewhat similar to the Domingo statement that O’Donnell accidentally commented on air about.

“I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” Rose said at the time. “I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

