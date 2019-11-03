CBS’ Margaret Brennan challenged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as he claimed that impeaching President Donald Trump would be tantamount to undoing the 2016 election.

As McCarthy ran through his talking points on Face the Nation, Brennan brought up the news that Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the Ukraine whistleblower, has offered House Intelligence Committee Republicans a deal where his client will answer their questions under oath if they submit written inquiries to his legal team. When asked if he would accept this arrangement, McCarthy refused to say one way or another, even as Brennan repeatedly asked him to clarify.

McCarthy eventually said the whistleblower should appear in an open hearing, stating “when you talk about the removal of the President of the United States, undoing democracy, undoing what the American public voted for, I think that individual should come before the committee.”

Brennan interjected to dispute McCarthy’s rhetoric and remind him that “Mike Pence would become president. It wouldn’t undo the election results if the president were removed…”

McCarthy continued to insist that “yes it would” undo the 2016 election even if Pence got to take Trump’s place.

“I think that democracy is too precious to think that somebody who’s not on a phone call, that cannot stand before the American public and answer the question, that somehow we would change the course of that,” he said.

Watch above, via CBS.

