U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has been advocating for weeks for Americans to wear masks. But on Face the Nation Sunday, CBS’ Margaret Brennan confronted him about why his advice was initially the opposite.

Back in late February, Adams tweeted, “Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

Brennan brought up the tweet and asked Adams, “Do you regret saying that?”

Adams — who wore a mask for the interview — defended his earlier comments by saying, “Well, it’s important for people to understand that once upon a time, we prescribed cigarettes for asthmatics and leeches and cocaine and heroin for people as medical treatments. When we learned better, we do better.”

Brennan jumped in to ask, “Are you saying at that time you did not know because the CDC in February was looking at asymptomatic transmission of the virus?”

“We were looking at that,” Adams but the CDC, the WHO and even in May there was a New England Journal of Medicine article that still disputed whether or not masks were effective. We’ve learned more about asymptomatic spread — up to 50 percent of people who can spread this disease, spread it without having symptoms. And that’s why the American people need to know that science is about giving the best recommendations you can, and when you learn more, you change those recommendations. Our recommendations have changed.”

He emphasized the importance of Americans wearing masks now.

Brennan acknowledged that but added that “this mixed messaging has created confusion and it has drawn into question some of the credibility of the administration.”

“We’re trying to correct that messaging, Margaret,” Adams responded.

You can watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]