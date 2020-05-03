CBS’ Margaret Brennan posed a rather frank question on Sunday by wondering if Tara Reade’s accusation of sexual assault against Joe Biden’s will have any serious political consequences for him.

Brennan used a portion of Face The Nation to cover Reade’s claim that Biden sexually assaulted her when she used to be a member of his senate staff in 1993. As she spoke to Ed O’Keefe about his coverage of the firestorm surrounding Reade’s accusations, Brennan said it “opens up so many questions” because Donald Trump won his presidential election despite the dozens of women who raised sexual misconduct claims against him.

“It’s important to investigate these kind of allegations,” Brennan said. “Politically, if President Trump faces accusations from more than 20 individuals about sexual harassment and abuse, does it hurt Biden if it didn’t hurt Trump? Is there a political cost?”

“We’ll see” O’Keefe answered as he broke down the political maneuvering that resulted from Reade’s claims.

“Trump won the White House. [Brett] Kavanaugh got confirmed,” he said. “We’ll see, ultimately, whether it matters for Biden and his fortunes.”

Watch above, via CBS.

