CBS Concludes Report on Al Qaeda Leader’s Death With Shot of Lower Manhattan: ‘All Those Who Plotted 9/11 Are Either Dead or Captured’

CBS News wrapped its reporting about the death of Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri by reminding viewers those who participated in or planned the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks are now all either dead or in jail.

Meanwhile, the site of the most devastating terror attack in U.S. history is thriving.

Network anchor John Dickerson reported the news of Zawahiri’s death via drone strike. After some analysis, he wrapped the report and sent CBC affiliates across the country back to their regularly scheduled programming.

First, he offered a reminder:

We leave you with a look at lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center. All those that plotted the attack are either dead or captured. One World Trade stands as the tallest building in the western hemisphere. A reminder of the resilience of New York City and the American people.

As he spoke, CBS shared the beauty of Manhattan’s skyline with One World Trade towering magnificently 1,792 feet in the sky.

While New York recovered from 9/11, as Dickerson noted, those who planned and carried out the attack have been destroyed. Zawahiri, who was the right-hand man of Osama bin Laden, was among the last people still hiding.

He died Sunday when a drone targeted a safe house he was occupying in Kabul. Reuters reported the attack was carried out at 6:18 a.m. local time.

President Joe Biden addressed the killing in remarks delivered from the White House Monday evening:

“Justice has been delivered,” he said. “This terrorist leader is no more. People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer. United States demonstrated our resolve and capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm.”

