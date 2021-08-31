CBS Launching New Morning Show to Replace CBS This Morning

CBS News announced on Tuesday that it is launching CBS Mornings on Sept. 7.

The new Monday-Friday show, which will air from a new state-of-the-art studio in Times Square, will succeed CBS This Morning and will be co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson. Like CBS This Morning, CBS Mornings will run between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Eastern Time. CBS Mornings will consist of both hard and feature news.

Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller – currently co-hosts of CBS This Morning: Saturday – will co-host CBS Saturday Morning, while Jane Pauley will continue to host CBS Sunday Morning.

“All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, in a statement. “We’re adding a little bit of CBS Sunday Morning – every morning – on CBS Mornings.”

“The two hours the CBS Mornings team has every weekday is a gift. We get the chance to inform the audience with the most up-to-date information a person needs to start their day, as well as tell deeper stories that someone would want to watch at 7:00 AM or 7:00 PM,” said CBS Mornings executive producer Shawna Thomas in a statement. “CBS Mornings won’t shy away from complicated topics or uplifting moments. Come September, the energy of our new anchor team will bring all of this together to help viewers understand and engage with their world.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com