A reporter for CBS News said Tuesday he could not find a single person who was willing to tell him they intended to vote for Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist.

Tony Dokoupil of CBS Mornings reported during his “Three Meals” segment on Tuesday he visited Jacksonville, Melbourne, and Miami in a single day to eat local and dish politics with the locals:

I got to point out that once we started digesting our food and digesting the day, we realized that on that day-long trip, we spoke to dozens of people up and down the coast of Florida – all in precincts, by the way, that voted for President Biden in 2020. But to our surprise, we did not run into a supporter of Ron DeSantis’s Democratic opponent. That would be Charlie Crist.

While Dokoupil’s reporting is anecdotal, it could bode well for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ reelection chances Tuesday night. DeSantis has pulled ahead substantially in most polls.

DeSantis led Crist by 12.2 points or 54.4% to 42.2% in the RealClearPolitics average on Election Day. In the polling aggregator’s data, Crist came within four points of the governor in September, but lost all momentum from there.

A Data for Progress poll released on Sunday found DeSantis leading Crist, a former Republican governor of Florida, by 15 points.

The same poll found Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) led his opponent Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) by 12 points. The pollster surveyed 1,436 likely Florida voters from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 and found 51% of respondents said their chief concern was the economy.

The poll’s margin of error is three +/- percentage points.

Watch above, via CBS.

