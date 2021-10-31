CBS’s Brennan Grills Commerce Secretary for Punting on Paid Family Leave: ‘This is Not Going to Happen’ if Dems Lose 2022

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CBS’ Margaret Brennan warned Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo that paid family leave will be in peril if Democrats don’t get it through by the end of the year.

Raimondo spoke to Brennan on Sunday’s Face The Nation, where she fielded a number of questions about disruptions to the U.S. supply chain, vaccine mandates, and efforts to accelerate the economy. When Brennan noted that Democratic lawmakers seem to be dropping their push for paid family leave, she asked what this says about the Biden administration’s capacity to follow through with their agenda.

“The president promised it was coming. It’s not in this framework. That was a concession he made,” Brennan said. “You have said this is so essential to getting the economy going. How disappointed are you that that was just given up?”

Raimondo argued that the spending bill still represents “the most significant piece of domestic legislation in 50 years” because of its advancements for child care. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made a similar argument as he defended spending negotiations during his own interview for CNN.

Raimondo insisted that “we will continue to fight” for paid leave, but “I don’t think anyone ever expected the president would pass his entire domestic agenda in the first 10 months.” This prompted Brennan to remark that “the argument, though, throughout this from Democrats, has been, ‘If not now, when?'”

“This is a unique historic opportunity; it has to go on now in this big bill.” And this is something you were so passionate about,” the CBS anchor said. “But this is not going to happen if Democrats lose the majority, is it?”

“I don’t believe that’s going to happen,” Raimondo said. “Again, the president’s package, which, we believe will be passed very soon, probably hopefully this week, provides tangible improvements to people’s lives. Better roads, better bridges, better airports, broadband for everybody, childcare, public pre-K. It is historic. Then we get to work, continuing to fight for paid leave.

“You know, we’re not backing away from it. It is necessary. But nor should we take away from the monumental nature of what is in this package.”

