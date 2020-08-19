CBS’ Paula Reid pressed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over President Donald Trump’s call for Goodyear Tires to be boycotted for banning MAGA and Blue Lives Matter paraphernalia.

Reid began by noting that Trump’s complaint was centered around Goodyear’s ban on “Make America Great Again” hats, “but it appears their policy is just a ban on political speech.”

“That’s pretty common for most companies,” Reid said. “So why is the president retaliating against a private company for their dress code and potentially jeopardizing American jobs?”

“Goodyear needs to come out and clarify their policy,” McEnany answered, which prompted Reid to ask if the press secretary has seen the company’s announcement clarifying their ban. McEnany said she did see it, but then she continued to take issue with the company allowing employees to express their support for Black Lives Matter and equity issues, but they’re not allowed to have MAGA or Blue Lives Matter gear.

“What was clearly targeted was a certain ideology,” McEnany continued. Reid continued to challenge her by noting that “it’s pretty standard” for businesses to prohibit political speech, but allow for supporting racial justice.

“Did the president even reach out to Goodyear before tweeting?” Reid asked.

“As far as I’m concerned, Blue Lives Matter is an equity issue,” McEnany responded. She continued by saying “Goodyear needs to come out and acknowledge that,” and she also slammed Black Lives Matter over several instances of anti-police conduct over the years.

Watch above, via Fox News.

