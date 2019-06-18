Cenk Uygur Says Trump Tweeted Young Turks Video Because ‘I’m on CNN’ and ‘Crazy Bernie’s Kicking Your Ass!’

The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur says President Donald Trump posted a video featuring TYT’s 2016 election night coverage because Uygur has been getting under his “orange skin” with frequent CNN appearances, and because “Crazy Bernie [Sanders] is kicking [Trump’s] ass!”

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted a video that featured media figures predicting a huge Trump loss, followed by profane snippets of The Young Turks’ election night coverage. Trump previously posted the same video on July 8, 2018.

In a lengthy segment that premiered on Youtube Tuesday morning, Uygur and co-host Ana Kasparian explained at length that they had not been among those predicting Trump could never win, and had, in fact, warned about the possibility. Those warnings also consisted of heavy doses of criticism for the Democratic Party.

But Uygur had a few theories as to why Trump tweeted this video, as well.

“Look, there’s a reason why he’s tweeting this today,” Uygur said. “Because this is an old video, and he had tweeted it before too.”

“One smaller potential reason is, now that I’m on CNN, maybe I’m getting under his skin,” Uygur said.

“I think that might be it,” Kasparian agreed.

“Okay, my God, imagine if, during the campaign, if I’m on TV all the time, TV that he’s watching? Oh, I’m gonna get under his orange skin so bad,” Uygur said, with relish. “That loser, man, I’m going to go after him like no one’s ever gone after him.”

“But the larger reason is, the polling came out and he’s getting shellacked by the two leading Democratic candidates,” Uygur added. “Both Biden, and Sanders now has a bigger league than Biden does against Donald Trump. So Trump’s like, ‘Oh socialist, crazy Bernie,’ well Crazy Bernie’s kicking your ass by 12 points. He actually has the biggest lead against Donald Trump.”

“Why?” Uygur asked. “A populist that actually wants to help people and raise their wages, and isn’t full of crap like Donald Trump. So that’s the real danger, and that’s why he’s panicked and sending out these nostalgia videos about 2016 because it looks like 2020 is going to be pretty bleak for him.”

Uygur made his first CNN appearance two weeks ago, and since then has become a fixture on Chris Cuomo‘s Cuomo PrimeTime debate segments.

And as Sanders himself noted during a Fox News appearance over the weekend, both he and Biden are beating Trump by wide margins in head-to-head polls, while other Democrats beat Trump by smaller margins in those polls. And in a new Ipsos survey, Sanders leads Trump by the widest margin, twelve points.

